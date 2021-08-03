United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 417.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

