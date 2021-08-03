Head to Head Survey: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 4.35% 16.02% 4.93%

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Beazer Homes USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.77%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.96 $79.09 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.26 $52.23 million $1.89 9.42

Dream Finders Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beazer Homes USA.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Dream Finders Homes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

