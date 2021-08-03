Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $27.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.34 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $9.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

