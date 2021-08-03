Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

