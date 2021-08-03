Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

