Truist Securities Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

FR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

