Zacks Investment Research Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TKAMY opened at $9.92 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.