FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Issued By G.Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.