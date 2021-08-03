Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIN opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

