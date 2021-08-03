ALLETE (ALE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALE opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

