FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Wire Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $15.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.36 on Monday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

