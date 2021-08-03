Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

