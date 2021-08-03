Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $994.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at $42,920,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $582,447. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

