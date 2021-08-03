Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Monday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

