JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$175.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

