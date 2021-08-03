Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,237,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

