(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).
