(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About (BTA.L)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

