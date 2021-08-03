Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,600.50 ($47.04) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,464.67. The stock has a market cap of £84.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,628 ($47.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

