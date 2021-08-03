UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$288.09.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$61.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

