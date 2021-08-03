Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 38.4% in July

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.63.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

