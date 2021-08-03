Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Rises By 38.1%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.