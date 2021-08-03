Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

