Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.
About Acerinox
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
