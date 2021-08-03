Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

