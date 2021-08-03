Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

