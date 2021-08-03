JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TTE opened at $43.58 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

