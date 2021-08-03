DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY opened at $119.96 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.