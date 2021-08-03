Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $279.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

