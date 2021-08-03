LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LivaNova stock opened at $87.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $82,565,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

