Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 55.70 ($0.73). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 2,991,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.83. The company has a market cap of £359.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.