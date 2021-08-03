MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.91

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.91 and traded as low as C$24.41. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 95,951 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.32.
In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Insiders sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last three months.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
