Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 446,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

