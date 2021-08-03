10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

