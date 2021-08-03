10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
10x Genomics stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.