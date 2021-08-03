Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

