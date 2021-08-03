The Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The Macerich has set its FY21 guidance at $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.770-1.970 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

