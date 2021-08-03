BlackLine (BL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

