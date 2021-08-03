Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

IDEA opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.43. The stock has a market cap of £731.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 490.75 ($6.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

