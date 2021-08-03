National Bank Financial Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

