YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON YOU opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,181.84.
About YouGov
