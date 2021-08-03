YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,181.84.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

