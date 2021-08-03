Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,116 ($27.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,145 ($28.02). The firm has a market cap of £40.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,959.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.