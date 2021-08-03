NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last three months.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

