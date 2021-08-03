Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evans Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 203.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

