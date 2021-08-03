Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) versus Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.56 $46.19 million $1.07 19.49 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.77 -$211.90 million $0.29 75.76

Meridian Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Meridian Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

