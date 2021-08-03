Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSCC. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,733. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

