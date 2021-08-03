Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

RHP opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.