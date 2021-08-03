Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

RHP opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.