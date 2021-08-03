ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 45 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 45 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 30.46.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

