Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,480,073 shares of company stock worth $89,855,918 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Progyny by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progyny (PGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.