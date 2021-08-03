Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE opened at €43.90 ($51.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.70. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

