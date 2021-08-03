Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €124.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.71 ($123.18).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €98.32. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.