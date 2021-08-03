Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.54 ($139.46).

HLAG opened at €191.40 ($225.18) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

