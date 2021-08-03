Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.07 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after buying an additional 417,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 347,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

